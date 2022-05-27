Chinese OEMs Are Selling Mobile NVIDIA GPUs as Mining Graphics Cards

This is a new move in the middle of mining

Although NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs with LHR (low hash rate) have already been fully unlocked, now NVIDIA’s Chinese OEM partners are using RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 mobile chips and giving them a new purpose as mining-oriented desktop graphics cards.

NVIDIA GPUs aimed at notebooks are free from any restrictions on mining with the LHR, so the focus of these manufacturers really is to direct them to the mining market, solely and exclusively for that purpose. In their boxes, the boards still have an “M” indicating that it is a mobile chip, or would it be “M” for “mining”?

According to Videocardz, this procedure has been going on for a few months and nothing has been said by NVIDIA on the matter so far. The partner manufacturers cannot change these designs without her approval as they wish, mainly because the design for a desktop GPU is quite different from that found in notebooks.

The specifications between chips aimed at desktop and notebook graphics are different, with mobile chips being inferior, delivering less performance in mining (and games) and this is no surprise. Even so, sales have taken place in China.

Even with the “LHR seal” broken, paving the way for miners to choose NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards that they want, Chinese OEMs prefer to work refurbished mobile chips to avoid any possibility of having to deal with some probable restriction that still stayed on desktop GPUs with LHR or even on regular cards.

It is already possible to find several models of video cards with mobile chips on Taobao (login required). Who loses, as always, are only the gamers.

