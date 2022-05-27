City Hall updates groups that can be vaccinated against covid-19 in Passo Fundo

Vaccination against Covid-19 is carried out from Monday to Friday at 17 locations.

Check out the groups that can be vaccinated as updated on May 24, 2022:

audiences

– 1st dose for children aged 6 to 11 years

– 1st dose for people over 12 years old, pregnant and postpartum women

– 2nd dose of Coronavac for all children who need to complete the vaccination schedule (interval is 28 days)

– 2nd dose of Coronavac for all people who need to complete the vaccination schedule (interval is 28 days)

– 2nd dose of Pfizer for people aged 18 and over who need to complete the vaccination schedule (interval is 8 weeks)

– 2nd dose of Pfizer for adolescents who need to complete the vaccination schedule (interval is 8 weeks) (*while there are doses)

– 2nd dose of AstraZeneca for all people who need to complete the vaccination schedule (interval is 8 weeks)

– 3rd dose (booster) for all persons aged 18 years and over who received the second dose at least four months ago

– Janssen booster for all persons aged 18 years and over who received their first dose of Janssen at least two months ago

– 2nd booster dose for elderly people aged 60 years or older who had their first booster (third dose) four months or more ago

Vila Luíza Pier, Equestrian Pier, Boqueirão Pier, Specialty Clinic, ESF Nenê Graeff, ESF Zachia, São José Ambulatory, ESF Donária/Santa Marta, ESF São Luiz Gonzaga, ESF Adirbal Corralo, ESF Planaltina, ESF São Cristóvão, ESF Adolfo Groth , ESF Jaboticabal, UBS Vila Nova, UBS Parque Farroupilha and Central Vaccines.

ESF, UBS and outpatient clinics: from 8 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pier and Vaccination Center: from 8 am to 4 pm

audiences

– Additional dose for immunocompromised adolescents aged 12 to 17 years (minimum interval of 8 weeks from the second dose)

– 3rd dose for immunosuppressed

Only at the Vaccination Center, from 8 am to 4 pm

*While there are doses

– 1st dose of Pfizer for children 5 years to 5 years, 11 months and 29 days

– 2nd dose of Pfizer for all children who need to complete the vaccination schedule (interval is 8 weeks)

At the Vaccination Center, by appointment

Phone for appointment: 54 3046-0153