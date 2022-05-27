COVID-19 cases increase in Minas, but deaths are stable – Gerais

In a press conference, the health secretary of the state of Minas Gerais, doctor Fbio Baccheretti, said that the pandemic is still under control. (photo: Fbio Marchetto/Governo de Minas) After a period of low in cases of COVID-19, the record of people infected with the disease rises again in Minas Gerais. However, the number of deaths in the state remains low in relation to contaminated citizens. There are 30 days without any deaths from COVID-19 in 752 municipalities in Minas Gerais. A month ago, it was less than 700 cities.

According to the Health Secretary of the state of Minas Gerais, doctor Fbio Baccheretti, the scenario was already expected, since COVID-19 will be seasonal and, in colder times such as autumn and winter, in which the risk of contamination for greater respiratory diseases, there is an increase in the indices.

“COVID-19 will increase. What we are seeing now is nothing more than expected. There are no new strains, it is not a moment of immunization fragility in the population”, highlights the doctor.

Also according to Baccheretti, some regions of the state have presented higher rates of cases of coronavirus contamination than others, such as the case of Uberaba and Uberlndia, in the Tringulo Mineiro region. Even so, the secretary foresees a moment of stabilization in the region, with a tendency to decrease. Despite the high number of coronavirus cases, the secretary says that the positivity of cases by PCR-RT exams is still low compared to other months. “With vaccination increasing and this strain less severe, and a good part of the population already sensitized by the virus, it is not having an impact on the population”, he adds.

Currently, Minas has 60 cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 inhabitants, based on data from the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG). “Very low compared to what we experienced in January and February of this year”, highlights Baccheretti.

Baccheretti highlighted that severe acute respiratory syndromes have been increasing in the state of Minas Gerais, but that it is a common behavior for the winter season. According to him, most cases are still not COVID-19.