COVID-19 cases increase in Minas, but deaths are stable – Gerais

After a period of low in cases of COVID-19, the record of people infected with the disease rises again in Minas Gerais. However, the number of deaths in the state remains low in relation to contaminated citizens. There are 30 days without any deaths from COVID-19 in 752 municipalities in Minas Gerais. A month ago, it was less than 700 cities.
“COVID-19 will increase. What we are seeing now is nothing more than expected. There are no new strains, it is not a moment of immunization fragility in the population”, highlights the doctor.
Despite the high number of coronavirus cases, the secretary says that the positivity of cases by PCR-RT exams is still low compared to other months. “With vaccination increasing and this strain less severe, and a good part of the population already sensitized by the virus, it is not having an impact on the population”, he adds.
Currently, Minas has 60 cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 inhabitants, based on data from the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG). “Very low compared to what we experienced in January and February of this year”, highlights Baccheretti.
Baccheretti highlighted that severe acute respiratory syndromes have been increasing in the state of Minas Gerais, but that it is a common behavior for the winter season. According to him, most cases are still not COVID-19.