Covid-19: DF registers 896 new cases and transmission rate rises to 1.39 | Federal District

The Federal District registered 896 new cases known of Covid-19 this Thursday (26). According to the Department of Health of the DF (SES-DF), there was no record of deaths that occurred and were reported.

The baud rate has gone up and is 1.39. The number indicates high contamination and that each 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 139, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). On Wednesday (25th), it was 1.33.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Covid-19 has killed 11,690 people in the federal capital. In all, 704,498 were infected. According to SES-DF, 97.6% of patients are recovered.

Among the dead, since the beginning of the pandemic, in Brasília, 10,675 lived in the federal capital and 1,015 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

Until 16:25 this Thursday (26), the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public network was in 47.22%. Of the total of 36 beds, 17 were occupied and 19 were available.

In the private network, until 11:55 am, 55.05% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 61 were used, 50 were vacant and 25 were blocked. The data are the same as of Monday (23).

THE Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in DF. Until this Thursday, 82,962 people tested positive and 852 died from the disease. in second place is Ceilândia, with 69,074 infections and 1,764 lives lost.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Thursday:

