COVID: Minas negotiates expansion of the fourth dose with the Federal Government – Gerais

Minas Gerais intends to expand the group of people who can receive the fourth or second booster dose. The measure is associated with the loss of validity of the vaccine against COVID-19, stored by the Federal Government, and, therefore, negotiating with the Ministry of Health.
The information from the State Health Secretary, physician Fbio Baccheretti, during a press conference this Thursday morning (5/26).
The negotiation is important because, according to Baccheretti, the state does not have the amount of vaccines needed for the expansion to take place. “There is a medium-term risk that the vaccines that are with the Federal Government will lose their validity and, therefore, we are trying to convince him of the importance of expanding the fourth dose”, he explained.
Number of cases increases, but the number of deaths remains stable
In addition, according to Baccheretti, despite the fact that the number of people infected with the disease has risen again in Minas Gerais, the number of deaths in the state remains low in relation to contaminated citizens, with 752 municipalities in Minas Gerais having not died from death for 30 days. COVID-19.
The secretary says that the scenario was already expected, since the disease will have a seasonal nature, and in colder times, such as autumn and winter, the risk of respiratory diseases is greater. “COVID-19 will increase. What we are observing now is nothing more than expected. There are no new strains, it is not a moment of immunization fragility of the population”, highlights the doctor.
Also according to Baccheretti, some regions of the state have presented higher rates of cases of coronavirus contamination than others, as in the case of Uberaba and Uberlndia, in the Tringulo Mineiro region. Even so, the secretary foresees a moment of stabilization in the region, with a tendency to decrease.
Currently, Minas has 60 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, based on data from the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG). “Very low compared to what we experienced in January and February of this year”, highlights Baccheretti.