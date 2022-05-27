Darling among young people, electronic cigarettes pose risks to the heart and lungs – Health

Electronic cigarettes in commercialization, import and advertising prohibited in Brazil (photo: Lindsay Fox / Pixabay) Electronic smoking devices (DEF), also known as electronic cigarettes, vaper, pod, e-cigarette, e-ciggy, e-pipe, e-cigar, heat not burn (heated tobacco), among others, have commercialization, import and advertising are prohibited in Brazil, through the Resolution of the Collegiate Board of Directors of Anvisa: RDC No. 46, of August 28, 2009. However, the product is increasingly gaining market and consumers, especially among young people.

Since 2003, when they were created, these products have gone through several generations: disposable, single-use products; refillable products with liquid refills (which mostly contain propylene glycol, glycerin, nicotine and flavorings), in an open or closed system; heated tobacco products, which have an electronic device to which a tobacco refill is attached; the “pods” system, which contain nicotine salts and other substances diluted in liquid and resemble flash drives, among others. So much offer and change, that even a booklet was released so that everyone can have more information: Electronic Cigarettes: what do we know?, launched in December 2016 and produced from a partnership between the Pan American Health Organization/World Organization Health (PAHO/WHO), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the José Alencar Gomes da Silva National Cancer Institute (INCA). The document gathers information on the composition of the vapor and the health hazards, as well as the role of these products in harm reduction and in the treatment of nicotine addiction.

Developed as an alternative to traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes became popular among young people. In the form of a pen or even a cell phone, they are already pointed out as the probable cause of various lung diseases. However, what is little said is that it is also harmful to vascular health.

Composed of a cartridge (filter), electronics and battery, vapers can reach temperatures ranging from 300°C to 400°C – a traditional cigarette can reach over 800°C -, which causes certain highly toxic chemical substances in the combust and proceed to the person’s organism in its entirety.

Vascular surgery coordinator at Biocor Hospital, Josualdo Euzbio, says that in electronic cigarettes, as they are sprayed, the particles are smaller than in conventional cigarettes, causing greater penetration into the lung (photo: Guilherme Silva/Disclosure) The medical angiologist, full member of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery and coordinator of vascular surgery at the Biocor Hospital, Josualdo Euzbio, emphasizes that electronic cigarettes are worse than traditional ones: “In electronic cigarettes, in addition to the risks of nicotine and other substances, it also has the ultra-processed substance and forms microparticles with greater penetration into the lung causing more risks than conventional and for cardiovascular health. It is very harmful, as a result, more harmful to the lung.”

For Josualdo Euzbio, I need to discourage the use of any type of cigarette, because every cigarette is harmful. “In the case of electronic cigarettes, it is being widely used among young people, as it is more modern, but its risks are strong, even greater than conventional cigarettes. Therefore, the use of any type of cigarette, whether electronic or not, should not be discouraged. Young people find it modern, more ‘beautiful’ and see e-cigarettes as something fancy and status-promoting. That’s why it appeals to young people more than adults.”

The fact that electronic cigarettes are banned in Brazil, but still consumed, for Josualdo Euzbio the most important thing is that people are informed. “The best way to avoid orienting the population is through orienting campaigns for both conventional and electronic cigarettes. Regarding the release of use, competent bodies such as Anvisa and others should take care of this vehemently.”

The angiologist warns that, in addition to nicotine, electronic cigarettes contain several substances. “In the electronic cigarette, because it is sprayed, the particles are smaller than in the conventional cigarette, causing greater penetration into the lung. So, it seems that it is more harmful to the lung than the conventional cigarette, but there are still not many studies”.

What is also known is that there is a risk of cardiovascular events, such as myocardial infarction, cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and increased risk of angina crisis: “Regarding cardiovascular diseases, it takes time for them to begin to appear. data, but we know that it is very harmful. So, as with conventional cigarettes, the person who starts smoking does not see the effects in the first week, because the data appear after a period. And even after stopping use, the damage still continues for a certain time in the body”, explains the doctor.

Josualdo Euzbio warns that nicotine, for some people, is extremely addictive, regardless of the type of cigarette. “We still don’t have studies that show whether electronic cigarettes are more addictive, but everything indicates that it is because of the penetrating power of the substance, powdered and mini-particles. It is certainly the greatest addictive power. But it is something new, and to say for sure more studies are needed.