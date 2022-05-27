Denmark to vaccinate people who have had contact with monkeypox-infected patients | World

The Danish National Health Council wants to offer vaccines to people who have been in close contact with patients infected with the virus that causes monkeypox. The statement came after the Scandinavian country confirmed on Tuesday (24) two cases of people infected with the virus.

“The vaccine should be given after you have been exposed to the infection, and it should reduce the risk of a serious outbreak of the disease,” Bolette Søborg, lead physician at the National Health Council, told Danish TV broadcaster DR.

According to the Danish Health and Medicines Authority, the monkeypox vaccine from the Danish company Bavarian Nordic will be used.

“It is not necessary to increase the production demand of this vaccine as we already have a huge stock and we can produce millions of vaccines right now”, says Rolf Sass Sørensen, vice president of Danish pharmaceutical Bavarian Nordic,

The Danish Ministry of Health has not announced the purchase of extra doses of the vaccine. The Nordic country’s health authorities also do not expect a large-scale outbreak of monkeypox.

As the only company with a vaccine approved by the Danish Health Authority for the prevention of smallpox, the Bavarian Nordic company is at the forefront of the fight against the current smallpox outbreaks around the world.

Last week (19), the pharmaceutical company announced that it will supply vaccines against monkeypox to a European country, but without disclosing the name.

In addition, Bavarian Nordic has received inquiries from several other countries that have been affected by monkeypox. The United States government alone announced on the last day (20) that it had ordered about 13 million doses of the vaccine against the disease from the Danish pharmaceutical company.