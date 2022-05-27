Diablo Immortal: pre-load is now available for PC and game will have 26 GB

The game will be released for PC and mobile devices with Android and iOS

the game Immortal Diablo is already with preload released for version PRAÇAinterested users can download the game via battle.netlauncher of Blizzard, so that on launch day, June 2, there is no need to download the title when it is released. The game will also be released for mobile devices with operating system android and iOS(iPhone) but is not available for advance download.

The new franchise game devil was initially announced only for mobile devices, but recently the Blizzard announced that the title will also arrive simultaneously for the PRAÇA with a Beta version. The game will feature cross-play between all versions. Check below the launch time in each region of the world, the game will be released in Brazil at 14:00 GMT.

Check out the latest trailer released below. Immortal Diablo.

The PS4 and PS5 game demos available on the new PS Plus have different durations

PS Plus Classics: see comparison with PS1, PS2 and PSP games already available on the service

New PlayStation Plus is now available in Asia and will arrive in Brazil on June 13



Minimum PC requirements

Operating System: Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11 (64-bit)

Processor: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850 or Intel HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4GB RAM

Storage: 24GB

Recommended PC requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 or 11(64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 24GB

Minimum Requirements on Android

CPU: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

GPU: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

*Available storage required: 2.4GB (with additional 10GB content)

Minimum Requirements on iOS (iPhone)

Operating System: iOS 11

Model: iPhone 6s

*Available storage required: 3.3GB (with additional content 9.5GB)

What are your expectations for the launch of Immortal Diablo? Do you want to play on which platform? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Blizzard