Does Chocolate Really Relieve Anxiety Symptoms? Myth or truth?

Every woman feels that eating a square of chocolate can relieve tension during PMS, for example. However, all people experience a pleasant sensation after eating some of this cocoa-based candy.

No wonder, as many recent studies show that conscious consumption of chocolate helps fight anxiety and other health problems. That’s because it is rich in tryptophan, an essential amino acid that helps in the production of well-being through hormones.

Chocolate helps with anxiety and offers more benefits

Several studies have already shown that dark chocolate has health benefits. They can even help treat depression and anxiety. Check out the advantages that moderate consumption of chocolate offers below:

Decreases the chances of heart disease;

Reduces the possibility of stroke;

Helps fight cancer;

Helps control diabetes (sugar-free chocolates);

Improves serotonin and endorphin levels in the body;

Increases the feeling of satiety and helps with diets;

Improves reasoning ability;

Stimulates memory;

Lowers blood pressure;

Regulates cholesterol levels; among others.

Cocoa also helps with hypertension

Cocoa is composed of some elements, including flavonoids. Studies show that ancient peoples who consumed cocoa in juice controlled blood pressure. In addition to living longer, blood pressure did not increase with old age. An example of such a people is the Guna, who live on the coast of Panama.

In addition to cocoa, flavonoids are present in strawberries, blueberries, apples and onions. However, bitter cocoa seeds are the champions in terms of flavonoids. Therefore, give preference to the darkest chocolates you can find.

What is the right amount of chocolate to fight anxiety?

As mentioned earlier, you need to consume dark chocolate. These are chocolates that have more than 70% cocoa and as little sugar and milk as possible.

The recommended amount is two squares of chocolate per day. In this way, the benefits are guaranteed without the risk of considerably increasing sugar levels.