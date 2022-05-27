Dragon of Death: what prehistoric reptile was discovered in Argentina

A scientific illustration of the newly discovered Thanatosdrakon amaru

Credit, Leonardo Ortiz

Fossilized remains of a giant flying reptile — the size of a bus — have been discovered in Argentina.

The Death Dragon, as scientists dubbed the new species, hunted prey about 86 million years ago.

When extended, its wings measured nine meters from end to end. The size of the predator is “terrifying”, Leonardo Ortiz, the scientist behind the discovery, told the BBC.

“This species was similar in height to a giraffe,” says Ortiz, with a wingspan that “defies the limits of our biological understanding.”

