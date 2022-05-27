Faced with an increase in hospitalizations due to covid-19, the State issues new Notices for all regions | General

According to the monitoring carried out by the GT Health teams, the increase in contamination is already reflected in the number of patients hospitalized in clinical beds (Photo: Itamar Aguiar – Palcio Piratini)

The worsening of covid-19 indicators caused the state government, within the scope of the Crisis Cabinet, to issue new Notices for all 21 regions. The same had already occurred last week when, after nine weeks without Warnings or Alerts in the 3As Monitoring System, responsible for managing the pandemic in Rio Grande do Sul, the Warnings were once again necessary. Coordinated by Governor Ranolfo Vieira Jnior, the meeting of the Crisis Cabinet took place this Wednesday (25).

According to the monitoring carried out by the GT Health teams, the increase in contamination is already reflected in the number of patients hospitalized in clinical beds. Between suspected and confirmed, there was an increase of 320 patients in the last two weeks, which is equivalent to 83%. The number of ICU patients also rose this week – there are 50 more patients, between suspected and confirmed.

“ a worrying moment. This period of contamination is similar to what we experienced when the micron variant arrived, although there is still no reflection on hospitalizations in the same proportion. We have to avoid a bigger worsening and we need to count on the support of the whole society”, said the governor.

This rapid increase in cases, as observed in previous periods, usually leads to hospitalizations and deaths. Added to the occurrence of other respiratory diseases, common during the autumn and winter months in Rio Grande do Sul, and cases of dengue, it is possible that there is a high demand for hospital beds.

This further reinforces the importance of the population seeking the booster dose and the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19. About 80% of the population residing in Rio Grande do Sul has a complete primary vaccination schedule (two doses), but only 50.5% took the booster dose, completing the vaccination schedule.

“Protein vaccine. We need to advance in vaccine coverage with the aim of avoiding injuries, whether from influenza or covid-19. The vaccine prevents serious diseases that can lead people to hospitalization. Take precautions, look for a health unit in your municipality”, warned the secretary of Health, Arita Bergmann.

In addition to immunization, the state government reinforces the importance of wearing a mask as a prevention against covid-19. Although it is no longer mandatory, its use is still recommended in agglomerations, especially by people with poor health or who belong to risk groups.

As a result of the worsening of the indicators, the meeting of the Crisis Cabinet, which had been held fortnightly, will return to being weekly starting next week.