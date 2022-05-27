find out where to look for care in Brusque

Since Monday, 23, the Health Department changed the flow of care for people with suspected dengue. An emergency agreement with the Azambuja hospital was signed and the entity began to receive patients of moderate and severe degrees (B, C and D), for the treatment of the disease. The other important change is that symptomatic patients should first seek the Basic Health Units (UBS) in their region, and after a screening, receive referrals, if necessary.

The Secretary of Health, Osvaldo Quirino de Souza, explains that the teams were trained and the units welcome users. “These are alternatives that we are creating to treat the disease. In the units and in the hospital, as soon as the patient enters, he will already receive the hydration that is necessary to start the treatment. The UBS professionals will carry out the evaluation, and from that, refer the patient, either to receive care in the unit itself, or in more advanced cases, to be treated at the hospital”, he says.

The units are open from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 5 pm. Therefore, on weekends, the orientation is for the patient to go directly to the hospital. “I emphasize that the direct search for the hospital should only occur on the weekend, during the week, with the symptom, the way is the health unit”, reinforces the secretary.

The latest bulletin released on Thursday, 26, points out that from January until now, the municipality has 3,950 cases of dengue, and in the last 24 hours, there were 214 new cases. Three people are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and 10 in the ward. Since the beginning of the year, so far, seven deaths have been recorded as a result of the disease.

