Fiocruz predicts increase in severe respiratory syndrome in Vitória

Victory is among the 20 Brazilian capitals that show an increasing trend in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The information is from the Infogripe Bulletin that was released this Thursday (26) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). According to the foundation, all regions of the country show a growing sign of cases of Covid-19. It is worth mentioning that Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome can be triggered by SARS-CoV-2.

In addition to Vitória, the analysis carried out over the last six weeks showed an increasing trend in Aracaju, Belém, Boa Vista, Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Goiânia, Macapá, Maceió, Manaus, Natal, Palmas, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio Branco , Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and also São Paulo.

According to information released by Agência Brasil, more than 98% of SARS deaths in which there was a positive test for a respiratory virus were caused by covid-19, at the most critical moments of the pandemic.

Also according to the news website, in this Thursday’s bulletin, 48% of these SARS cases and 84% of deaths attributed to viral cases of the syndrome are associated with SARS-CoV-2, if the last four weeks are considered. This year alone, 141,808 SARS cases in Brazil have already been reported.

Of these, 72,092 (50.8%) tested positive for some respiratory virus, 50,753 (35.8%) were negative, and at least 11,521 (8.1%) are still awaiting laboratory results. Among those positive for respiratory viruses since January, 81.5% were caused by SARS-CoV-2, 8.1% by respiratory syncytial virus and 5.1% by Influenza A.

Health units in ES have an increase of up to 80% in child care in May

The number of children treated with symptoms of respiratory diseases in Greater Vitória has grown in recent months, according to city halls. In the Serra alone, at the beginning of May, this increase exceeded 80%. In Vila Velha, it was around 40%.

The Municipal Health Secretary, Cátia Lisboa, commented at the time that a reinforcement was carried out in all scales of the medical clinic and in pediatrics.

The Municipality of Cariacica reported that the number of visits had also increased significantly in the Emergency Departments of Trevo de Alto Lage, Bela Vista, Flexal and Nova Rosa da Penha, but did not say how much this increase was.

In Vitória, at the beginning of the month, information from the City of Vitória was that notifications of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in children and adolescents were stable in the health services of the Capital.

Children and the elderly are more sensitive to climate change

According to pulmonologist Jessica Polese, children and the elderly are the most sensitive to changes in thermometers and, therefore, tend to seek more medical attention.

“Who can develop complications is the public that we think is more dangerous, which are patients with lung disease. Patients who are very young – babies, small children – and the elderly, who already have other diseases together, which make it difficult to whole frame”, highlighted the expert.

