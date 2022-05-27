Galaxy A33 5G: is this Samsung intermediary the best buy of the line? Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A33 5G is the most basic of Samsung’s new mid-range lineup and arrives bringing good advances compared to its predecessors, which makes it fight for the title of best value for money in the line against the Galaxy A53 5G. Will he be the best buy this time?
The design has changed and is now more in line with what we saw in the rest of the Galaxy A line. However, the front still follows what was adopted in the last generation with a teardrop notch for the selfie camera. The finish is still plastic with a matte back, but we are now IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.
The screen is the same as the Galaxy A32. We have a 90 Hz AMOLED panel with strong brightness and great colors. It’s still failing for not having HDR10 support, but it delivers a good multimedia experience. Even more so now that the sound is finally stereo and has a good balance between bass, mids and treble; although the sound power is not a highlight.
The performance is good for the category, thanks to the combination of Exynos 1280 with 6GB of RAM. It showed a nice improvement compared to the two versions of the A32 in our speed test. It also does well in games, despite not having enough strength to run more demanding games at maximum quality.
The 5,000mAh battery lasts all day with ease and now supports 25W fast charging, despite coming with a 15W charger in the box. It still takes a while to fully recharge, so investing in the most powerful charger can be a good idea.
The photographic set is the same as before. We only have optical stabilization on the main camera and the front camera that can now record videos in 4K. The quality of the photos is very good for the category and the footage doesn’t disappoint either. The focus is agile and sound capture does not suffer from ambient noise.
The Galaxy A33 5G has become a round cell phone and will still receive four Android updates, which makes it one of the best intermediaries to buy in 2022. To check out all the details, just access the full review below.
The Galaxy A33 5G was launched in April 2022 in Brazil by BRL 2,699but you can find it cheaper in the offers below: