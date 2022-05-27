Galaxy A33 5G: is this Samsung intermediary the best buy of the line? Analysis / Review

The Galaxy A33 5G is the most basic of Samsung’s new mid-range lineup and arrives bringing good advances compared to its predecessors, which makes it fight for the title of best value for money in the line against the Galaxy A53 5G. Will he be the best buy this time?

The design has changed and is now more in line with what we saw in the rest of the Galaxy A line. However, the front still follows what was adopted in the last generation with a teardrop notch for the selfie camera. The finish is still plastic with a matte back, but we are now IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.

The screen is the same as the Galaxy A32. We have a 90 Hz AMOLED panel with strong brightness and great colors. It’s still failing for not having HDR10 support, but it delivers a good multimedia experience. Even more so now that the sound is finally stereo and has a good balance between bass, mids and treble; although the sound power is not a highlight.