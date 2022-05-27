Galaxy M13 official with Exynos 850, 50 MP camera and more

After a major leak, behold, Samsung has finally completed the official Galaxy M13 page and made the smartphone official in Europe. The news was published silently on Thursday.

With a well-known design, the Galaxy M13 has a 6.6-inch Infinity-V IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The drop notch serves to accommodate the 8 MP front camera.

Already the processor chosen by the Korean brand is the Exynos 850, and it is lined up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, you can expand the memory using a MicroSD card.