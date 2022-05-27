Galaxy M13 official with Exynos 850, 50 MP camera and more

After a major leak, behold, Samsung has finally completed the official Galaxy M13 page and made the smartphone official in Europe. The news was published silently on Thursday.
With a well-known design, the Galaxy M13 has a 6.6-inch Infinity-V IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The drop notch serves to accommodate the 8 MP front camera.
Already the processor chosen by the Korean brand is the Exynos 850, and it is lined up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, you can expand the memory using a MicroSD card.
On the rear set of cameras, there are three sensors and the main one has 50 MP. It is accompanied by a 5 MP ultrawide lens and a depth of 2 MP.
The Galaxy M13 is still dual-SIM, has dual-band WiFi, a fingerprint reader on the side, Dolby Atmos-certified sound, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC for payments, P2 input for headphones and a USB-C port.
Powers the entire set, the 5,000 mAh battery with only 15W charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under One UI 4.1.
For now, despite being available on the Samsung website, the Galaxy M13 has not yet won official price and no release date. Of course that should change over the next few days.
What do you think of the specifications of the new M13? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.