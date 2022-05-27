Group invests R$ 19 million in new clinic in Eusébio; 450 predicted jobs – Victor Ximenes

Grupo Coaph Saúde announced the construction of a Palliative Care Center in Ceará, with an estimated investment of R$ 19 million. The unit will be located in Eusébio, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

The clinic will hire directly 150 peoplewith vacancies for:

nurses

pharmacists

psychologists

social workers

physical therapists

Technical

In addition, 300 indirect jobs are planned for employees and suppliers. Interested in vacancies should access the company’s website to seek information about opening jobs.

Patients with severe illness

According to the company, the clinic to be built is an inpatient institution with its own physical space for monitoring, treatment and clinical supervision for patients in complex clinical situation and suffering resulting from severe and/or advanced, incurable and progressive disease.

The unit’s services will be available for private care and through agreements.

The development, which will have 4,000 m² of built area and 110 beds, should be inaugurated in early 2023.

This will be the fourth equipment of this type in Brazil. It will have a restaurant, spa and swimming pool, resembling a hotel.