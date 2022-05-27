Grupo Tholl performs this Friday at the Central Pavilion – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

Unimed Federation/RS, Instituto Unimed/RS and Unimed Vales do Taquari and Rio Pardo (Unimed VTRP) bring to Santa Cruz do Sul the street show Alegra – A Magia do Circo, presented by the Tholl group. The event will be held at the Central Pavilion of the Oktoberfest Park, at 7 pm this Friday, the 27th. Admission is free. The presentation is a form of tribute to the 15 years of the Unimed Institute in the State and to the 50 years of the Unimed Federation/RS.

Whoever goes to the Oktoberfest Park will attend the first street performance of Tholl, which has seven artists who interpret, sing and dance, with acrobatics and juggling, plus two technicians and a producer. The show was created in partnership with Unimed, between April and May of this year, and tells the story of a mambembe troupe that takes art to many cities. The owner is a widowed lady, who previously shared the management of the group with her husband. Despite living with nostalgia, she still keeps her singing on the scene, the only joy she has left.

As the format of Alegra is street, the group recommends that the public follow the presentation standing, for greater interaction with the artists. The organization of the event suggests that people bring beach chairs to watch the show more comfortably, if they wish. Although the event has free admission, non-perishable food will be collected. To help, just bring a kilo of groceries. This will be donated to the Mesa Brasil Project of the Social Service of Commerce (Sesc) and intended for local entities.

Approved by the State Department of Culture and made possible by the Pro-Culture incentive law, with ICMS funds, Alegra is sponsored by Unimed Central de Serviços/RS, supported by the Unimed Institute/RS and produced by the group Oficinas Permanentes de Técnicas Circenses (OPTC ). It also has the support of the Santa Cruz do Sul City Hall.

know more

The Tholl group emerged in 1987, in Pelotas, created by actor João Bahilli. In the 1990s, he created some small performances and, in 2002, a complete assembly based on the language of the “new circus”. On display since 2002, Tholl, Imagem e Sonho traveled to 12 Brazilian states and Brasília. It is also known for shows such as: Exotique; The Puppet Circus; Even or Odd, with Kleiton & Kledir; and Cirquin.

Service

What : Alegra – The Magic of the Circus

: Alegra – The Magic of the Circus When : Friday the 27th

: Friday the 27th Time : 19 hours

: 19 hours Place : Central Pavilion, in the Oktoberfest Park

: Central Pavilion, in the Oktoberfest Park Free entrance. Bring your chair and, if you can, a kilo of non-perishable food.

