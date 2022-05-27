GTA: Porta dos Fundos makes a hilarious parody of the game; check out!

Grand Theft Autothe popular GTA, is one of the biggest products in the entertainment industry worldwide. And of course, the franchise is also successful here in Brazil, being a cultural reference for all types of video game players.

Taking advantage of this success, the Porta dos Fundos channel released today (26) a skit just playing with the aspects that made the game so popular. Called “VIDA LOKA VIRTUAL”, the video imagines what it would be like if avatars had a life.

Marlon (Fábio Porchat) is a player who is quietly playing terror in the cyber world when he is suddenly approached by his character. “You think I live in Atari? That I’m a Mario Bros mushroom? I want you to take me out of this degrading life”, asks the character (Gregório Duvivier). Check out the video below:

In the unconventional dialogue, the avatar complains about how much to live in a game like GTA It’s tricky, as the missions involve shooting cops, robbing banks, and “dragging an old man’s f*** out of the car.”

The production, which seems to have been done in GTA RP, the GTA in the roleplay style, it still references other games like the Sims, golden axe, Just Dance and Street Fighter. The ending is particularly hilarious when it quotes FIFAone of the most popular games around here.

