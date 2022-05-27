Guess which ones? Xiaomi CEO shows the four smartphones he uses daily

Caught in the past using an iPhone, Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun stepped away from the company’s management to be able to dedicate himself to the electric car department. However, the Executive continues to closely monitor some of the brand’s releases.
This week, the executive revealed that currently uses four Xiaomi smartphones in his daily life. According to Jun, as the company’s director, he needs to change devices constantly, as he needs to test and give feedback to Xiaomi engineers.
This makes Jun currently using a Xiaomi 12, Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi Note 11T Pro and Xiaomi Civi.
See in the image below:
A detail that intrigued many people is the fact that Lei Jun is not using the brand’s first folding smartphone, something that was highly anticipated by the Chinese public.
In any case, the presence of the Mi 11 Ultra in the photo may also indicate that Jun will soon be able to replace this device with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. That’s because the new Chinese flagship is almost ready to be announced.
The new smartphone may have Leica’s collaboration in the photographic field and its processor must be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. In addition, we should also expect other premium aspects, such as the OLED screen and 120W fast charging.
When asked which smartphone he will use next, Jun declined to respond. Even so, the public already knows that it will likely replace the Mi 11 Ultra with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.