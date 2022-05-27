Guess which ones? Xiaomi CEO shows the four smartphones he uses daily

Caught in the past using an iPhone, Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun stepped away from the company’s management to be able to dedicate himself to the electric car department. However, the Executive continues to closely monitor some of the brand’s releases.

This week, the executive revealed that currently uses four Xiaomi smartphones in his daily life. According to Jun, as the company’s director, he needs to change devices constantly, as he needs to test and give feedback to Xiaomi engineers.

This makes Jun currently using a Xiaomi 12, Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi Note 11T Pro and Xiaomi Civi.

See in the image below: