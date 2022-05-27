Health Department calls on population to take the third dose against Covid – Acorda Cidade

Photo: Thiago Paixão/Secom

Data from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) indicate that 169,791 people have not yet taken the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine until Wednesday (25), in Feira de Santana.

The municipal secretary of Health, Marcelo Britto, says that the demand for the vaccine was positive at first, and considers that due to the decrease in the number of cases of the disease there was a drop in immunization.

“The population needs to understand that the virus continues to circulate. We will have June festivities next month, Micareta forecast in September and these people need to be immunized to protect themselves and also protect the next one”, he emphasizes.

Vaccinometer data indicate that 561,874 people received the first dose of the vaccine; 501,549 the second dose; 243,041 were immunized with the third dose and 6,884 with the fourth immunization. Of this total, 48,815 children were vaccinated – 34,671 with the first dose and 13,811 with the second dose.

The vaccine is available for children (aged 5 to 11 years), adolescents (aged 12 to 17 years), adults and the elderly from Monday to Friday at all 104 health facilities, located in urban and rural areas. Vaccination also takes place on Wednesdays and Fridays at Shopping Popular Cidade das Compras, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The information is from Secom of Feira de Santana

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram