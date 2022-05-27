Health plans will have a 15.5% readjustment, the biggest increase in history

Health plans in the individual category were readjusted by 15.5%, after determination by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The percentage increase sets a record as it is the largest change ever set. In 2021, the adjustment was negative at 8.19%.

“In 2021, with the gradual resumption of the use of health plans by beneficiaries, assistance expenses grew, mainly influenced by the variation in the price of health services/inputs”, informs a note from the ANS.

Valid for the period from May 2022 to April 2023, the increase recorded impacts the lives of 8 million beneficiaries, which represents a share of 16.3% of the market that totals 49 million users.

ANS defines that health plans cover chemotherapy options

Last week, the inclusion of three oral chemotherapy options in the List of Health Procedures and Events was announced by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). Through the measure, doctors will be able to prescribe new cancer treatments and these will be mandatorily covered by health plans, if the patient has them.

Specialists say that the private network should improve cancer treatment, with mandatory coverage of oral chemotherapy by health plans in Brazil. Approved therapeutic drugs can be prescribed to patients with leukemia — a type of blood cancer — and to those facing lung, colorectal or gastric cancer.

“Prioritizing these oral treatment options in the coverage of patients with these neoplasms is essential”, says doctor Andreia Melo, head of the Clinical Research Division of the National Cancer Institute (Inca) and part of the Oncoclínicas Group, for the Brazil Agency.