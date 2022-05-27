Incorporation of drugs into the list of health plans generates controversy

Before incorporating a new drug or technology into the list of health plans, it is important to take into account the budget of states and health care operators, while guaranteeing the population the right to health.

Incorporation of drugs and technology into

Role of health plans is a controversial topicreproduction



The balance between these different interests is what will guarantee the sustainability of health systems, according to specialists on the subject who participated in the debate “Access to medicines and the risk to the sustainability of the health system”, of the Legal Journey of Supplementary Health, held this Thursday (5/26).

The event was organized by the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS), in partnership with the Permanent College of Directors of Magistrates Schools (Copedem) and broadcast by TV ConJur. The mediation was carried out by the president of the Court of Justice of Piauí (TJ-PI), judge Sebastian Ribeiro Martins.

About 50 million people in Brazil are beneficiaries of health care plans, according to the National Health Agency (ANS). The number of beneficiaries reached the mark of 48,995,883 in December last year – an increase of 0.58% compared to November.

For the specialist in supplementary health and professor at the Faculty of Economics and Administration at the University of São Paulo (FEA-USP) Ana Carolina Maiathe relationship between health plan providers and consumers is “full of asymmetries”.

On the one hand, says the economist, there are the beneficiaries, without conditions or interest in paying high fees for private medical care. On the other hand, health plan operators, with increasingly expensive prices.

This Thursday, the ANS authorized a 15.5% readjustment to individual and family health plans. It is the highest percentage of annual adjustment authorized by the agency since 2000, when the historical series began — the highest was 13.57% in 2016.

“This asymmetrical relationship leads us to conclude that it is necessary to regulate what will be inside the health baskets, and this needs to be done in a way that contemplates the desires of both parties”, says Maia.

“Does that mean we’re going to need to stop incorporating technologies that are expensive or life-saving? No way,” she says. “We will continue to increase this role, but we will have to make choices between some technologies”.

The lawyer and manager of the ANS Normative Advisory Samir Martins explains that, although not immediate, the costs linked to the incorporation of new technologies and medicines into health systems is one of the factors that interfere in the rate of readjustments of health care plans.

“We must remember that each time a new technology is incorporated and each time a judge grants a court order for new coverage to be given beyond this role, this cost will, at some point, be passed on to the whole of society”

The two experts consider that the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is the main tool available to ensure the sustainability of health systems in the country.

A step prior to the incorporation of a new technology or drug into the list of health plans, the evaluation includes the analysis of efficiency and economic impact, in addition to carrying out comparative studies of the benefits of a new drug in relation to drugs already available. The evaluation is carried out by the ANS and the Permanent Health Care Regulation Committee (Cosaúde).

political decisions

The ATS, however, is not the solution to all the problems surrounding this discussion, says Martins. There are two political issues whose technique is not able to resolve on its own, according to the lawyer. “First, we need to decide how much we are willing to spend on health, which is a dramatic decision, because the budget of companies and families is scarce.”

“Then, once this is defined, we need to decide which situations we accept to spend on. Are we going to accept to spend more or less in cases of drugs to treat rare diseases, for example? It is very interesting to attack rare diseases with the most advanced technologies, but people still die in Brazil from infectious diseases, which have simple and cheap treatment”, points out the ANS manager. “The same money that is missing for one thing, is missing for the other”.

Anyone can ask the ANS to incorporate a new drug or technology into the list of health plans. Among other things, it is necessary to present a justification for the request, in addition to scientific evidence, efficacy, safety and cost-effectiveness of the product.

According to Martins, many technologies are no longer incorporated by the regulatory agency because the benefit they would bring would not offset the social cost that would be added to the system.

“There are very expensive medicines that can break the system”, emphasizes the minister of the Superior Court of Justice Paul of Tarso Sanseverino.

at the STJ

The magistrate says that discussions related to supplementary health are “a major concern” of the private law sections of the court, which is demonstrated by the high proportion of topics affected to the rite of repetitive appeals related to the subject. “We are, perhaps, within one of the most delicate issues today, not only in the legal but also in the social sphere”.

“There is a general concern of the ministers of the STJ of the private law section with the balance of the system in three major perspectives: on the one hand, the issue of operators and health plans; on the other, users; and, on the other, to honor the regulation of the ANS”, says the minister.

For Sanseverino, a member of the 3rd Panel of the STJ, the increase in life expectancy — partly due to technological advances in the health area — and the advance in access to information justify the high number of people claiming access to medicines in court, especially high cost ones.

The solution to reach a consensus in these cases, which generate controversies within the STJ itself, is dialogue, he says. “There needs to be a dialogue between health plan operators, users, academia, and the judiciary. It has to be a reasonable solution that is interesting both for the individual personally and for society, since the common good is very relevant.” “.

The event was an initiative of JurisHealth, a platform of the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS) focused on legal and regulatory information on supplementary health.

Click here to watch the event or follow along below: