Influenza and measles vaccinations are expanded to children under 11 and health workers

Due to the low demand for vaccines and the proximity of the end of the Campaigns, the Health Department of Santa Catarina and the municipalities of Santa Catarina decided to expand the target audience of the Vaccination Campaigns against influenza and measles. From this Friday, the 27th, in addition to people from the priority groups who were already listed to receive the vaccines, children from 5 to 11 years of age and all health workers, such as veterinarians, physical education professionals, among others, even if they do not work in health care and surveillance establishments.

The decision to expand the Campaigns was taken at a meeting of the Bipartite Intermanager Commission (CIB) held on the afternoon of Thursday, 26, and took into account the large amount of vaccines still available in the municipalities, due to low demand.

The Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaigns began on April 4th and continue until June 3rd. The main objective is to achieve vaccination targets of 90% for influenza and 95% for measles. However, with just over a week to go before the end of the Campaigns, coverage is at 45% for influenza and 33% for measles (48% for health workers and 24% for children).

The immunization manager of DIVE/SC, Arieli Fialho, reinforces the importance of the population’s participation in Vaccination Campaigns. “Influenza vaccination aims to prevent complications and deaths from the disease and is extremely important, especially for those most vulnerable people who are in the priority groups. The measles vaccine, in addition to preventing the disease, which can also cause serious health complications, makes it possible to interrupt the circulation of the virus, minimizing the risk of outbreaks”, explains the manager.

The Department of Health points out that vaccination has the consequence of reducing the burden on health services that can happen if there is a large increase in cases, especially if they progress to severity. This year alone, 157 hospitalizations and 28 deaths from influenza were recorded in Santa Catarina.

Check out the priority groups that were already being vaccinated:

The flu

Elderly aged 60 years and over;

Health workers;

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old;

Pregnant and postpartum women (mothers up to 45 days after delivery);

indigenous;

teachers;

People with comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

truck drivers;

Public transport workers;

Port workers;

Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

Prison system officials;

Population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 years under socio-educational measures.

Measles

Health workers;

Children from 6 months to under 5 years.

Influenza vaccine will be released to the entire population after the end of the Campaign

As of June 6, municipalities that still have doses of the flu vaccine available will be able to expand vaccination to the entire population, regardless of age group, while stocks last. The State Department of Health guides the population to seek information about the places and times of vaccination with the Department of Health of the municipality of residence.

With regard to the measles vaccine, after the end of the Campaign, doses are still available at health posts for routine application, following the National Vaccination Calendar. According to the Calendar, the vaccine dose should be given at 12 (1 year) and 15 months (1 year and 3 months). People who have not been vaccinated or who do not remember if they received the vaccine can be vaccinated until they are 59 years old, with people up to 19 years old having two doses and people between 20 and 59 years old only one dose.

