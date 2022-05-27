Influenza vaccine already has a date to be released to everyone in SC; see when

As of June 6, all municipalities in Santa Catarina that still have doses of vaccines remaining from the flu vaccination campaign will be able to apply the immunizer to the entire population of the State, regardless of priority groups.

Vaccination should last until stocks at health posts run out, according to guidelines from DIVE (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance).

The SES (Secretary of State for Health) guides the population to seek information about the places and times of vaccination with the Health Department of the municipality in which they reside. Those who are part of the priority groups have preference until June 3rd.

“After this date, the entire population that wants to will be able to take the dose. Therefore, we appeal to all people who are part of the target audience to look for the posts until next week and protect themselves against the flu”, emphasizes immunization manager Ariele Fialho.

Expansion of priority groups

In the final stretch of the flu vaccination campaign, the SES decided to expand the target audience that can receive the immunizer. From this Friday (27), children from 5 to 11 years old, in addition to all professionals working in the health area, can receive the vaccines.

The decision was made because of the large amount of vaccines that are still available in Santa Catarina municipalities, due to low demand from priority groups, which can continue to seek immunizations at municipal health posts.

With just over a week to go, the vaccination coverage achieved in the campaign, so far, is much lower than expected. For the flu, coverage is only 45%, and the target to be achieved is 90%.

Check the priority groups that are part of the vaccination campaign

Elderly aged 60 years and over;

Health workers in general;

Children from 6 months to under 12 years old;

Pregnant and postpartum women (mothers up to 45 days after delivery);

indigenous;

teachers;

People with comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

truck drivers;

Public transport workers;

Port workers;

Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

Prison system officials;

Population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 years under socio-educational measures.

Measles vaccination

After the end of the national measles immunization campaign, the remaining doses are still available for routine applications, according to the National Vaccination Calendar. The first dose of the vaccine should be given at 12 months of age. The second, at 15 months.

People who have not been vaccinated or who do not remember if they received the dose can be vaccinated up to 59 years of age, with those aged up to 19 years having two doses and those aged 20 to 59 years only having one dose. The priority groups so far are:

Children between 6 months and 12 years old;

Health workers in general;

Measles vaccination coverage in Santa Catarina is also below expectations, informs DIVE. The percentage currently stands at 33% (48% for health workers and 24% for children), with the target being 95%.

Because of this, the immunization manager of DIVE/SC, Arieli Fialho, reinforces the importance of the population’s participation in the campaign. “The measles vaccine, in addition to preventing the disease, which can also cause serious health complications, makes it possible to interrupt the circulation of the virus, minimizing the risk of an outbreak”, she explains.