Lack of antibiotics affects 80% of pharmacies in Palmas and worries health professionals | Tocantins

Residents have been struggling to find antibiotics in Palmas pharmacies in recent months. According to a survey by the Regional Pharmacy Council, 80% of establishments lack some medicines. The situation worries health professionals and the population.

Diarist Diviniana Ferreira says that it is only time to change for children aged 12 and 13 to have respiratory problems. What has changed now is that the medicines they used to take are no longer available.

“They don’t even indicate amoxicillin anymore because in the past we used it and it was very good, it solved quickly. Now they are giving ibuprofen or cephalexin, but amoxicillin doesn’t even indicate because you can’t find it anymore, you don’t find it anymore”, lamented the diarist Diviniana Ferreira.

In one of the pharmacies, in the center of Palmas, some antibiotics for children use have been out of stock for at least three months. “For example, dipyrone syrup, which is not an antibiotic, but is a drug widely used for fever and pain, has been out of stock for more than three months. The antibiotics amoxicillin and amoxicillin with clavulanate have been out of stock for two months,” said the pharmacist. Rafael Botelho.

1 out of 1 Antibiotics are in short supply in pharmacies in Palmas — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Antibiotics are in short supply in pharmacies in Palmas — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

The situation is worrying because not all antibiotics can be replaced by other drugs with the same effectiveness.

“If there is a shortage in the market, as has happened, what will happen, we will give up this first-choice antibiotic and switch to second-choice antibiotics. They are those that reach a larger sputum, which is stronger. need it for a stronger bacterium, maybe it won’t work anymore. That’s our concern”, said pediatric doctor Ana Mackartney de Souza Marinho.

Manufacturers said they lack the inputs for production. According to the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma), almost 95% of medicines in the country depend on raw material that comes mainly from China, which had its exports affected because it is once again under lockdown to contain a new wave of Covid cases. There are also impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the president of the Regional Pharmacy Council, Maykon Paiva, there is no forecast of when this could be resolved.

“It’s a problem because we end up bringing this situation into a chain. If it affects the patient, it affects logistics, the hospital unit, the doctor. One thing is interconnected with another. […] There is still no exact forecast of when it will be restored because we are dealing with medicines, so we deal with raw material, logistics, availability of material”, he explained.