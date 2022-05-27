Learn how to identify the blisters caused by monkeypox

The main sign of monkeypox appears on the skin. These are blisters that can spread throughout the body, including the genitals. These eruptions go through different stages, changing their appearance.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has published images of these wounds and explained how to identify them.

Credit: Reproduction / UKHSABlisters on the skin are the main symptom of monkeypox

According to the agency, the sores initially present as flat lesions, which become slightly raised, then become irregular and fill with yellowish fluid, before forming a crust, and finally falling off.

The appearance may resemble chickenpox or syphilis and may confuse the diagnosis.

“It starts with what we call macules. It’s just red areas. Then progresses to papules. This is something you can feel. It is increasing”, explained the smallpox secretary of the Health Emergencies Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Rosamund Lewis.

I have a wound on my body. Should I suspect?

Blisters are an important sign of monkeypox, but before these sores appear, other symptoms are noticed. In the initial phase of the disease, called the invasion period, the infected person experiences flu-like symptoms – feeling tired, sick and fever.

You also begin to experience swollen lymph nodes, back pain, myalgia (muscle pain) and an intense lack of energy. It is only after this set of symptoms that the blisters appear.

Credit: Reproduction/CDC Before blisters form on the body, several other symptoms appear.

Before suspecting monkeypox, it is also worth asking yourself if you have had any exposure to the virus, such as close and prolonged contact – usually skin-to-skin – with someone who could be infected.

In Brazil, there are still no confirmed or suspected cases. And even in the world, there are still few contaminated, about 200, according to the balance of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. This means that there is still no high risk of you catching the virus.

Attention to the genital area

A monkeypox rash usually starts on the face and then spreads to the arms and legs, hands and feet, as well as the trunk of the body.

However, in the current outbreak, there seems to have been a change in the pattern and these rashes tend to be more localized in certain regions.

Specialists have noticed the sores are appearing earlier in the intimate region. That’s why the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to be on the lookout for rashes, particularly in the “genital or perianal area.”

“We have [agora] a higher proportion of cases where rashes may start more locally and stay more local, possibly because of the nature of the contact. We are seeing more cases where the rashes start in the genital area – which is not new, it always has been – and more often they tend to stay there,” said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, WHO.