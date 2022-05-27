Looking for speaker? Sony has 6 models for you to choose from

Are you a music lover and looking for a quality device to hear a sound? THE Sony has boxes of different sizes and values ​​available in Brazil, with a very good quality for those who want a clean sound.

No matter what style of snare you like, whether it’s to take along the beach or to listen to at a party with friends, you’ll find one that suits you. See some brand options below:

Sony Extra Bass SRS-XB13

– Compact;

– Handle for transport;

– Bluetooth connection;

– USB port;

– 16 hours of battery life;

– Waterproof;

– External microphone;

– Speaker frequency 20 Hz and 20 thousand Hz, power 5 W;

– Average value: BRL 369.

Sony Extra Bass SRS-XB23

– Vertical design;

– Bluetooth connection;

– USB port;

– 16 hours of battery life;

– Waterproof;

– Speaker frequency 20 Hz and 20 thousand Hz, power 4 W;

– Allows clear bass;

– Average value: BRL 640.

Sony SSCS8

– Horizontal design;

– 3 speakers;

– Connectivity with computers, televisions and DVD players;

– Reinforced woofer;

– Speaker frequency 55 Hz and 25 thousand Hz, power 145 W;

– Allows clear bass;

– Average value: R$ 1,897.

Sony S100F

– Bar design;

– Bluetooth connection;

– USB and HDMI input;

– Works with AAA batteries or cable;

– Remote Control;

– Speaker frequency 20 Hz and 20 thousand Hz, power 60 W;

– Average value: R$ 2,042.

Sony SRS-XB33

– Horizontal design;

– Compact;

– Side lights;

– Bluetooth connection;

– USB port;

– 24h battery life;

– Waterproof;

– Built-in microphone;

– Speaker frequency 20 Hz and 20 thousand Hz, power 7.5 W;

– Average value: R$ 2,390.

Sony SSCS5

– Pair of vertical boxes;

– 3 speakers each;

– Connectivity with televisions and DVD players;

– Power cable;

– Speaker power 100 W;

– Allows clear bass;

– Average value: R$ 2,997.