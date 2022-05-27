Man used weapon made to kill ‘in record time’

The dramatic toll of the massacre that took place yesterday at a Texas elementary school is strongly related to the fact that the killer, Salvador Ramos, was equipped with a civilian variant of a military assault rifle designed to take as many victims as possible in record time. .

Known in the United States as the AR-15, it is a semi-automatic rifle with multiple versions. Its military design is M16, which can be unloaded in automatic mode. Ramos managed to kill 19 students and two teachers despite the police being on the scene.

Even before that, the over-the-counter AR-15s had already shown their dismal effectiveness in the series of shootings that left the United States in mourning. “There is no significant difference between these rifles and military weapons,” said the Violence Policy Center. In several massacres in the United States these rifles were used, equipped with magazines with great capacity.

On October 1, 2017, the sixty-year-old who fired from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel, leaving 58 dead and about 500 injured during a country music concert, owned several of these rifles.

“These weapons are used to commit terrible acts. They are called perfect killing machines. They shoot bullets through bodies at breakneck speed and cause terrible carnage,” declared Joe Biden when he was vice president of Barack Obama.

In 1994, the US Congress passed a law that banned assault rifles and some large-capacity magazines for 10 years. The ban expired in 2004 and was not renewed despite multiple attempts.

The market for these extremely dangerous rifles is booming. Manufacturers present them as objects for hunting, sport or recreation, or as the best answer to Americans’ need for self-defense.

Victims were all in the same room

The 19 children and two teachers killed yesterday in a shooting at a school in the city of Uvaldein the state of Texas (USA), were in the same room where the criminal, Salvador Ramos, 18, barricaded himself and fired indiscriminately, local police said on Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Chris Olivarez explained that Ramos first shot his grandmother at home, then got into a vehicle and had an accident near Robb Elementary School.

The police then received the first calls informing them that an armed individual was walking towards the school.

When agents arrived at the scene, the gunman opened fire on them and was eventually shot and killed.

By early this morning, all victims had been identified and their families notified, with some revealing to journalists the names of their children who died in the shooting.

The police spokesman said it was still being investigated whether the school was a premeditated target by the gunman or whether he entered it because of its proximity to the scene of the traffic accident.

Olivarez also gave new details about Ramos, who lived with his grandparents, was unemployed, was a student at a local high school, had no friends and no romantic relationship. Police are not aware of whether he was part of a gang.

Shot by her grandson, Ramos’ grandmother is alive and in the hospital, and local authorities are trying to locate the grandfather. EFE

*With AFP and EFE