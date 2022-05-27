Mário Scheffer: The military’s “Nation Project” treats the health of the population with derision

MILITARY “NATION PROJECT” TREATS HEALTH WITH SCIENCE

Change suggested in SUS provides that, from 2025, people with income above three salaries will start to pay for part of the service; vague promise of public medical and hospital care will improve with another bill for the citizen to pay is a difficult argument to swallow

By Mário Scheffer – Politica&Saude Blog – Estadão

You, who pays taxes and still have a private health planwould accept to pay out of his own pocket for the service received in the SUS?

This idea of ​​jerico appears in the “Nation Project”, which began to circulate this week, launched by institutes maintained by the military.

The document, a kind of Handmaid’s Tale of public policies, presents a dystopian future.

Written as if we were in the year 2035, the screenplay brings Brazil closer to Gilead, the fictional and fundamentalist republic of the novel by Margaret Atwoodwhich became a TV series.

Perpetuated in the government, almost two decades later, the political project initiated with Bolsonaro would have managed to “neutralize the power of radical and utopian ideological currents”.

The letter of the future would also commemorate the triumph achieved by the government over “globalism”, the

“benefits to certain minorities”, “militant teachers”, “political-party judicial activism”.

Sometimes caricature, sometimes scary or irresponsible, the military’s project aims to “visualize possible ruptures”.

One of them would be to break with the current health system, reduce the population that have private health plans, and charge directly for SUS services, to be paid by people with a family income greater than three minimum wages, based on a “ co-payment table”.

The SUS, by the way, was never free, it is paid through contributions and taxes collected from the whole society. The double charge, in addition to being unconstitutional, is bizarre in its announced purpose.

Imagine a patient with covid, who receives more than three minimum wages, and who needed to be hospitalized for 60 days in SUS. I would leave with a hospital bill of at least R$ 60,000, plus the provision for physiotherapy, medication, returns.

According to the suggested change, the citizen would have to pay a percentage of these expenses. That would generate, underneath, a monthly bill of R$ 600, debt to be paid months on end.

The middle class that has individual and family health insurance, as well as employers that maintain collective contracts, will not easily give up supplementary health. Paying twice for the SUS, with the vague promise that public medical and hospital care will improve, is a difficult medicine to swallow.

Works of hypocrisy tend to capture the nullity of things. own Armed forces would be exempt from the charge that some of their staff prescribe. Military personnel want distance from SUS, as they have their own health services, which consumed BRL 2.7 billion in public money in 2021.

The “Nation Project” treats the health of the population with derision. In addition to doubly taxing those who use the SUS, they want to create what they call the “Program for the Elimination of Tropical Diseases from the national environment”.

The technical indigence of the formulation disregarded the fact that, in common, leprosy, malaria, dengue, tuberculosis, schistosomiasis and other neglected tropical diseases, disable and kill vulnerable people, in poverty, without a home, job and income, without access to clean water. and sanitation.

The economic model described in the same document, based on “reducing public spending”, does not provide for the eradication of poverty.

It is therefore incompatible with overcoming the social determinants of tropical diseases. Without linking development and health, the desired “elimination” refers to the abominable hygienist ideas of the 19th century.

In 2022, the Beveridge Report, which founded the welfare state in England, will be 80 years old.

By providing comprehensive social protection, ‘from the cradle to the grave’, William Beveridge laid the foundations of the NHS, of universal and equal access, with crowdfunding, which inspired the creation of the SUS and of so many national health systems.

If Beveridge returned to Brazil today, he would be stunned.

Scientific evidence of the superiority of the model he devised eight decades ago is totally ignored here.

The notable reformist would see that, in Brazil, it is not the state or political parties that define social policies. Contrary to what was predicted by the British, in Brazilian health there is an empty quadrant, which has been occupied by institutes and NGOs, maintained by the military, banks, investors and the private sector.

Lord Beveridge, as he leafed through the cacotopia of the military, would gape at the minister who made the assembly of the World Health Organization an electoral platform, ignoring the tragedy of the 666 thousand Brazilians killed by covid.

I would not understand why, on the same day, the Peoples’ Permanent Court began the symbolic trial of the president, accused of having committed crimes against humanity, by intentionally contributing to the worsening of the pandemic.

The father of the best policy would end up astonished.

The policy of the worst that plagues Brazil is worse than we expected, much worse than we would not like it to be.