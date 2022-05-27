Microsoft executives accused of sexual harassment and insults

Several Microsoft executives (some of whom are no longer working at the company) have been accused of inappropriate behavior towards employees, including reports of insults and sexual harassment.

Insider (thanks Windows Central) reports that Alex Kipman, Terry Myerson and Tom Keane of Microsoft were all accused of creating a toxic environment at work during their time with the company.

Kipman, who currently still works at Microsoft leading the company’s efforts in the metaverse, is accused of watching inappropriate videos through his VR helmet, then playing the video on an external screen in a room full of co-workers.

“In the full-screen video, several scantily clad young women played on a bed; a highly sexualized pillow fight ensued,” reports Insider.

The scene was described by a Microsoft employee as “VR porn”, which made people in the room uncomfortable and many of them decided to leave. After this incident, several women confessed to feeling uncomfortable with what happened.

Kipman is accused of promoting a “culture of under-contributing women” and an incident is reported where he massaged an employee’s shoulders until she shrugged her shoulders to try to stop him while showing great discomfort.

Terry Myerson, former head of the Windows team, and Tom Keane, corporate vice president for Azure, were also mentioned in this report for their behavior.

According to shared, Myerson had a fit of rage during an event and this led to his departure from the company in 2018, while Keane was accused of leaving his employees to cry in public and running his division like an emperor.

Keane changed departments but still works at Microsoft.