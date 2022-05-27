New Google Maps Feature Will Allow Live Navigation and Weather Simulation

Using artificial intelligence and billions of aerial and Street View images, Google Maps announced a new navigation model, with a fully immersive view that allows the user to navigate through city streets, observe their attractions live and even change the weather forecast. time on the virtual tour to analyze how places behave in different scenarios.

The feature aims to facilitate the experience, especially for travelers, who can visit the place even without being there and prepare in advance. Thus, it does not need to be based only on images or online reviews. With the new update, users are also able to take a look inside some of the restaurants that have a 360° view.

“Looking for a place to have lunch? Scroll down to street level to explore nearby restaurants and see useful information like live motion and nearby traffic. You can even look inside them to quickly feel the vibe of the place before booking,” explains Miriam Daniel, vice president of Google Maps.

With no specific release date, the feature will be available on all devices and the first cities to receive the novelty will be Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo.

In addition to the immersive experience, the vice president shares that Google Maps has also launched eco-friendly routes, a resource capable of indicating the most economical route when driving, helping you to save money on gasoline and, consequently, reduce carbon emissions. The technology is currently only available in the United States and Canada, however, it should be expanded to Europe and in the future to other locations.

