New iG Pet Saúde plans include vaccines and routine consultations | pet channel

New plans from iG Pet Saúde guarantee even more care for your best friend

O

iG Pet Health

grown up. The plan that combines the best care for your pet with more than 20 years of iG portal

now has packages that include routine consultations and vaccines.

Another novelty is the annual subscription, which guarantees a discount of R$ 10 on the monthly fee – the equivalent of R$ 120 in savings at the end of the contract.

The basic package focuses on emergency situations. Plans include veterinary and outpatient care, surgeries, hospitalizations, examinations, transportation and funeral assistance. All this, from R$ 39.90 per month.

The Plus plan includes routine consultation and vaccine applications. The Master package also has the option of teleservice and specialist veterinarians.

Disclosure iG Pet Saúde has three plans to meet the needs of tutors

With 24-hour service and assistance in more than a thousand partner clinics throughout Brazil, the pet health plan of Portal iG also offers the option for the tutor to choose the veterinary clinic that he already knows and trusts, through a reimbursement system. which can be arranged in advance by the customer service.

O iG Pet Health

accepts pets aged up to 7 years and 11 months.

Want to know more? Click and ensure your pet’s health the way it deserves!