No carbs: How the ketogenic diet can help those with epilepsy – 05/27/2022

It is estimated that more than 50 million people worldwide suffer from epilepsy. Some cases are more serious, reaching 100 attacks a day, and others less, with only one. But regardless of the amount, this is a disorder that needs treatment — most often with medication — and the ketogenic diet can be a great ally.

It has existed since the 1920s and has extensive scientific work. Specialists indicate that it is indicated for those who are more resistant to treatment, because it can reduce crises by up to 50%. “Ketogenic treatments are aimed at people who have not managed to control their epileptic seizures after using at least two anti-seizure drugs”, explains Marcela Gregório, nutritionist, master of science and responsible for the ketogenic diet outpatient clinic for epilepsy at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo). Paul).

This type of diet consists of reducing the intake of carbohydrates and increasing the intake of good fats and proteins. In it, the consumption of bread, pasta and sweets is not allowed. The ideal is to give preference to vegetable oils, such as olive oil, canola and coconut oil, in addition to the fibers, vitamins and minerals present in fruits and vegetables. In the case of proteins, white and red meats, eggs and dairy products are recommended.

“The problem with this diet is more operational, because it is very restrictive in terms of quantity and quality of food. You can’t eat carbohydrates and sugar, you need to weigh how much you’re going to put on your plate of each thing, like how many milliliters of olive oil to put in your salad. . It’s a lot of work”, says Carlos Takeuchi, a pediatrician at USP (University of São Paulo) and a child neurologist at Hospital Sabará (SP).

Anyone, at any age, can adhere to this type of diet. But, as there are certain impediments, it needs to be prescribed by a neurologist doctor together with a specialized nutritionist to understand the needs of each one.

How can this diet reduce epileptic seizures?

Epilepsy is a disorder of brain electrical activity and can affect any function that is in the affected region. “It can be presented by involuntary movements and changes in sensitivity. In the most serious cases, when there are falls, injuries can occur, such as fractures and trauma”, explains Aline Freire Juliano Borges, a neurologist at Hospital São Domingos, in Maranhão.

On the ketogenic diet, the brain uses fat instead of glucose for energy. When undergoing chemical transformations, fats become ketone bodies, which will reduce the excessive electrical activity of nerve cells, helping to improve seizures.

Therefore, pediatrician Carlos Takeuchi warns that the treatment should be taken seriously, without escaping, especially in the case of children, since many people give sweets and candies without their parents’ permission. “We’ve had cases where the grandmothers took pity on their grandchild and started giving them more food than was on the menu, and then we lost everything we had built.”

“There is no possibility of following the diet during the week and stopping on the weekends. Breaking the proportion of it when eating a single candy can have repercussions on escapes from epileptic seizures due to changes in the patient’s metabolism”, explains nutritionist Marcela Gregório.

When is the ketogenic diet best?

Cases called drug-resistant, that is, cases of difficult drug control, are the most recommended for treatment. Takeuchi considers that, in some situations, the indication for the diet is absolute, as for those who have a deficiency of GLUT1, the protein responsible for the transport of glucose. “The brain cannot receive glucose, so it only passes ketone body and it ends up surviving at the expense of these bodies”, explains the specialist.

“There are certain syndromes whose diet is capable of promoting more than 70% of seizure reduction, and even total control. Epilepsy patients with focal and generalized seizures can have a 50% improvement in seizures”, says Gregory.

Ideally, it should be used as an ally of drug treatments, not as a substitute for them. Takeuchi explains that the only exception is for those who are GLUT1 deficient. In these cases, just doing food control with specialists may be enough.

What are the risks?

As with all types of treatment, the ketogenic diet can also have side effects. Among them, the long-term increase in cholesterol, in addition to some adversities in the introduction period, such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Therefore, experts emphasize that it needs to be done with great responsibility, always accompanied by trusted neurologists and nutritionists.