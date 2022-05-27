Number of followers on Instagram can be extinguished? Understand

Instagram has been testing some modifications to its platform recently. First was the number of stories that should be limited soon. Now, taking many people by surprise, the social network has started to hide the number of followers as a test. The change, on the other hand, keeps the number of publications and followers active as they are today.

The novelty fell like a bomb in the lap of many influencers, who are keen to increase the impression of relevance through their followers.

News about the number of followers was released on Twitter

A Twitter user was the one who made this revelation that left several people in a state of shock. Programmer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi managed to find the changes in the Instagram test app.

In its publication, it is possible to check how the home screen of a profile would look if the news actually takes effect. Right at the beginning, you can see the number of posts and number of accounts that the profile follows. In addition, the BIO information remains intact within Instagram.

Possibility of deleting number of followers generates controversy

In 2019, Instagram even applied a feature similar to this one. The platform hid the number of likes the photos received. This created an uproar, as many people did not like the decision to be taken unilaterally.

On the other hand, there has been a certain change of standards on the platform. Stories and other types of content gained more relevance. This leads us to believe that no company action is taken without having some clear objective of its own.

Many people selling anonymous followers would end up having to stop the illegal trade. In addition, only truly relevant and engaged profiles would come into evidence, as the number of followers would become irrelevant to the platform’s public opinion.

The truth is that there is still no official position as to whether this change can actually come into force or not.