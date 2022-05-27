Paraná requests release of the 4th dose for people under 60 years old

Paraná asked the Ministry of Health to release the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for people under 60 years old. The State Secretary of Health, César Neves, was in Brasília this Wednesday (25th) and asked for the readjustment of the strategy of the National Immunization Program (PNI). This is because there has been an increase in cases of coronavirus and respiratory syndromes. For now, the fourth dose is only for people over 60 years old.

Today the vaccine is our only effective strategy to combat covid-19. Therefore, we constantly reinforce the importance of vaccination. Cases have increased in recent days and we have to offer and extend the second booster to as many people as possible.

According to data from the national system, about 4.3 million people from Paraná did not take the booster dose and 1.3 million did not take the second conventional dose. According to the secretary, despite this delay in the vaccination schedule, offering the additional immunizer is a way to ensure greater protection in this more accentuated period of confirmations of covid-19.

For the interim secretary of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, Gerson Pereira, Paraná’s request is important and must be analyzed within the technical-operational feasibility in the PNI guidelines.

FLU AND INCREASED CASES

The state Department of Health also asked the Ministry to extend the flu vaccination campaign. In Paraná there are more than 4.3 million people in priority groups. Thus, the second phase of the campaign continues until June 3, with a target of coverage of 90% of the target audience.

To contain the spread of flu syndromes and confirmed cases of covid-19, Health recommended the use of masks in closed environments. As well as in environments with a high concentration of people, in addition to public transport.

Last week, two people died from complications of covid-19 in Guarapuava. The victims are a 65-year-old man, vaccinated with three doses, and an 84-year-old woman, with one dose. Both had comorbidities.

Finally, check out the video of the Secretary of State for Health about the request.

