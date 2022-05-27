PlayStation wants to acquire more studios, says Jim Ryan

According to a business briefing published by Sony Interactive Entertainment on Thursday (26), the company has not ended its series of studio acquisitions. In a statement, the head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, highlighted the interest in buying more production companies as a way to expand the reach of the brand.

In recent months, SIE has looked to integrate relevant studios into its games department, including Housemarque, Nixxes, Firesprite, Bluepoint, and Bungie. The latest acquisition, Haven Studios, is already working on a PlayStation-exclusive multiplayer title and proposes to expand the PS5’s “catalog of experiences”, to serve as a stimulus for more negotiations to be planned.

Now, Ryan returns to comment on the market strategy, weeks after declaring that one of the ways in which the company is expanding its business is through acquisitions. According to the executive, this initiative would allow PS Studios to be strengthened and its presence in less populated areas.

We have been extremely active in the area of ​​M&A and investments. The purpose of these investments is to increase our core strength at PlayStation Studios, but also to gain experience in areas of game development where we have not historically had a significant presence. The planned partnership with Bungie is a great example of that. In terms of future M&A activities, the answer is that we’re not done with our strategy of trying to grow PlayStation Studios inorganically.

PlayStation boss interested in investing in the metaverse

