Poços de Caldas Health Secretaries ask for exoneration – ONDA POÇOS

The Health Secretary of Poços de Caldas, Dr. Carlos Mosconi and the Assistant Secretary of Health asked for exoneration of the positions this Thursday (26).

According to the prefecture, on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Sérgio Azevedo received a letter from the Health Department, containing the request for the delivery of a position by the secretaries.

In the letter it is justified that the purpose of the action is to offer greater transparency in the investigation and investigation, by the City Council of Councilors of Poços de Caldas.

The departure of Mosconi and Rosilene takes place after the City Council established a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry established by the Chamber of Poços to investigate issues involving the area of ​​Health in the municipality.

The request for a CPI was presented by the Chamber after several complaints sent to the House, among them about the existence of irregularities in health contracts, in addition to carrying out a high number of daily consultations and procedures by doctors from the public network and working hours greater than 24 hours a day.

On the occasion, nine requests were presented by councilors, seven of them requesting information and documents from the Executive.

The investigation takes place in light of the following facts: contracts signed by the municipality with medical service companies; performing medical consultations and procedures in a volume and workload exceeding 24 (twenty-four) hours a day; the payment of overtime to doctors and public servants in the area of ​​municipal health; the occupation of positions, jobs and public functions by people with positions, jobs, functions or other personal conditions incompatible with public service, in the area of ​​municipal health; occupants of a public position, job or function who perform parallel professional activities, incompatible with the workload of the public position, job or function for which they were designated; the use of COVID-19 funds in areas, sectors or destinations other than their mandatory application by law.

