Powerful Motorola with Snapdragon 888+ at R$2690 – All in Technology

The Moto G200 is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-performance smartphone for gaming. After all, it has one of Qualcomm’s fastest chips, lots of RAM and plenty of storage. And today, you have a super discount coupon coming out at R$ 2690 in cash or R$ 2989 in up to 10 equal installments.

About its features, the Moto G200 works with a Snapdragon 888+ processor, capable of running any game or app from the Play Store with excellent graphics performance. There is also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space to download many apps and files. Additionally, the 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging.

For construction, Motorola chose a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that supports 144 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great fluidity both for navigating between apps and for games. In addition, the super 108MP main camera captures beautiful photos with great detail.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 2460 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10

6.8-inch IPS LCD, 2460 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 256 GB

256 GB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 16 MP (f/2.2)

16 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging

5,000mAh with 33W fast charging Connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2

5G, WiFi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint reader, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, Ready For desktop mode

Side-mounted fingerprint reader, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, Ready For desktop mode Operational system: Android 11

With a limited-time coupon, the Motorola Moto G200 is a super value for money. However, just follow the steps below to get the best price:

Download and install the Americanas APP

Access any of the links below and select open with the Americanas APP

Blue

Green

On the payment screen use the coupon: MORE10

Value appears after entering the coupon!

