Readjustment of 15.5% authorized by ANS is not valid for corporate or collective membership plans – Focus.jor

ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) defined this Thursday as 15.5% the maximum percentage of adjustment that can be applied to monthly fees charged by individual and family health plans. It is the highest percentage of readjustment ever approved by the agency – the previous record was 13.57% in 2016, according to data from the ANS historical series, which began in 2000.

“This (15.5%) is the maximum value that the agreements can apply, and it is valid for the period from May 2022 to April 2023. The index does not apply to corporate collective plans, or collective membership plans. For this type of plan, the law does not provide for a pre-established readjustment limit”, explains the lawyer specialized in Health and Consumer Law, Tatiana Viola de Queiroz.

According to the specialist, considering that, last year, the ANS index for individual plans was – 8.17%, and this year it practically tripled, to + 15.5%- it is “very likely that business plans have increase of 20% to 30%”. “Due to the pandemic, there was low use of health plans, which ended up leading to the negative rate of readjustment. With the resumption of economic activities and the return to normal life, customers returned to use the services, and ANS understood that this adjustment is appropriate, even as a way to compensate for the 2021 “.

Therefore, the lawyer warns that consumers should pay attention to check if, on the anniversary of the plan, the index applied is correct. “This applies to both individual and business plans, because, although there is no pre-defined limit by law, companies need to prove the reasons for the adjustment applied”, adds Dr. Tatiana.

The specialist also explains that, if the need for an increase is not proven and the consumer does not agree with the value, there is the possibility of questioning the adjustment. “This can be done administratively, sending a notification to the health plan, asking for an explanation for the readjustment. But in practice, that doesn’t work, and the only way to reverse the increase is through the courts.”