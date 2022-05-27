Readjustment of health plans is high and pressures SUS

Individual and family health plans will be up to 15.5% more expensive, decided the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency). This will make many Brazilians leave the plans and seek the Sistema (Sistema Único de Saúde), causing more pressure and queues in the public service, analysts say.

This is the highest percentage of annual adjustment authorized by the agency since 2000, the year in which the historical series began. Until then, the highest authorized adjustment had been 13.57% in 2016.

For experts in consumer law, the adjustment was very high — last year, consumers had a 8.19% discount on monthly fees. The ANS says that the costs of the plans and the inflation have risen a lot.

The Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) says that the ANS decision causes astonishment and that, in recent years, the profits of health operators have increased, with the entry of new consumers in the sector during the pandemic – there was an increase of 1 .2 million beneficiaries in one year (from March 2021 to March 2022). Today the sector has about 49 million beneficiaries.

Business association says costs have increased

FenaSaúde (National Federation of Supplementary Health), an entity that represents health plan operators, says in a note on its website that the approved readjustment reflects the increase in costs in the sector and that more than 190 operators, which serve 11 million beneficiaries, had higher operating expenses than revenues.

In the note, Vera Valente, executive director of the entity, says that the increase in prices of medicines and medical supplies, the resumption of non-urgent procedures, the impact of long-term covid treatments and the incorporation of new mandatory coverage to health plans impact the readjustment.

“The readjustment of health plans is essential to restore the variation in costs, ensuring the financial health of contracts and operators and, thus, the continuity of the offer of medical assistance”, says Valente.

Augmentation methodology is questioned

The ANS says that it uses a calculation methodology for the readjustment that combines the variation of sector expenses and the inflation of the period, measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), discounting the variation of the health plan sub-item.

“The issue is that this methodology was designed for situations of normal health. The behavior of costs in the pandemic was extremely atypical, which would require a reassessment of this year’s adjustment”, says Ana Carolina Navarrete, coordinator of the Idec Health Program.

The entity says that raising the price of plans is “putting profit above lives”.

Brazilians can give up plans

Lawyer Rafael Robba, from the Vilhena Silva office, says that the adjustment should make Brazilians look for cheaper plans or choose not to have private health care anymore, in addition to being a gap for collective plans to increase even more.

“We should see very high readjustments in collective plans as well. This will be reflected in the next 12 months, it will be another blow to inflation”, says Robba.

The adjustment only applies to individual and family plans. In collective and corporate health plans, operators are free to determine prices and readjustments, without needing authorization from the ANS.

SUS will be pressured with more patients

Carlota Aquino Costa, executive director of Idec, says that the decision will put pressure on the SUS (Unified Health System), because people will leave the plans and depend more on public health.

“Consumer payment difficulties in this context are even more desperate, since we know how badly the SUS is damaged for having been the front line in the fight against covid-19.”, says Costa.

ANS says that assistance spending increased

The ANS says that the adjustment was motivated by the increase in assistance expenses of individual plans last year, compared to 2020, mainly in the costs of services.

On the other hand, the frequency of use of health services did not grow at the same pace, with a more gradual recovery in relation to consultations and hospitalizations.

“As the frequency of use of services dropped quite sharply in 2020, the resumption in 2021, albeit gradual, was enough for, along with a sharp increase in the prices of inputs and services, to accelerate this year’s index to 15, 5%”, says the ANS.

Idec says that data from the ANS in the “covid-19 bulletins”, with data on the behavior of the health plan sector during the pandemic, show that the economic performance of the sector was favorable for companies, especially in 2020.

Increase must be described on the ticket

The annual readjustment must appear on the billing slip of individual and family health plans. If the charge exceeds 15.5%, the consumer must call the operator to ask for clarification, says the ANS.

If the problem is not resolved by the company, the consumer is advised to contact the agency by telephone 0800 701 9656 and 0800 021 2105 (for people with hearing impairment) or through the ANS “Contact Us”.