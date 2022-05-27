Real-life ‘Witcher School’ is closed in Poland

CDPR would have withdrawn the license due to political issues

Yes, there is a Witcher “school” in Poland and this information is quite unknown to many. Turns out, now that we knew about the place, he is closing the doors. The announcement was made on the school’s Facebook page and one of the main reasons is that the CD Projekt Red would be withdrawing the license for the place to work.

In February, the company responsible for the “Witcher School” says that CDPR would end the license agreement three months later. Also, there was a situation with a person named Anna Wawrzyniak, one of the organizers of the school, who was against abortion in Poland and the situation generated negative media around the Witcher School in the country.

CDPR’s decision to revoke the license, then, would be for political and ideological reasons surrounding this situation, mainly because Wawrzyniak had ties to Ordo Iuris, a Polish conservationist against abortion in the country and in favor of LGBTQ-free zones.

Speaking to Kotaku, Dastin Wawrzyniak (husband of Anna Wawrzyniak), one of the founders of 5 Elements, the company responsible for the school, said the company’s relationship with CDPR was “great” and even organized picnics for studio employees at times.

5 Elements said it “does not plan” to evaluate the activities of participants and colleagues in a “private sphere”, as this could open “a Pandora’s box full of prejudice and bickering”. One of the banners raised by the company was the inclusion of differences.

School provided a true The Witcher experience

The school organized events called LARP (live action role playing), which were basically The Witcher-themed reenactments, from setting, characterization of characters with armor and weapons faithful to the games.

LARPs started in 2005 and were like “child fights with sticks and dressed in amateur clothes”. “If we told ourselves that 10 years later, we were going to establish our own Witcher School, where participants from all over the world would come, we would treat it as a joke,” the company said on Facebook.

In seven years, 40 editions of LARPs were organized, 3,117 “witchers trained”, participants from 54 countries and 2,841 “monsters destroyed”. Now, the company is working on a documentary about these years of events at the Witcher School.

Source: Kotaku