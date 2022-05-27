Realme Pad X launched with Snapdragon 695, 8,340 mAh battery and low price

After many rumors and leaks, realme finally presented its newest bet on the tablet market to the Chinese public. We are talking about the realme Pad X.

With a design reminiscent of its older brothers, the new tablet was announced with an 11-inch IPS LCD screen with a 5:3 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. The panel also has a resolution of 2000x1200px and supports the use of a Stylus pen, which is sold separately.

The processor chosen for equip the tablet is the Snapdragon 695, and it works together with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, the consumer can expand the memory with a MicroSD card.