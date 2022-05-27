Realme Pad X launched with Snapdragon 695, 8,340 mAh battery and low price

After many rumors and leaks, realme finally presented its newest bet on the tablet market to the Chinese public. We are talking about the realme Pad X.
With a design reminiscent of its older brothers, the new tablet was announced with an 11-inch IPS LCD screen with a 5:3 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. The panel also has a resolution of 2000x1200px and supports the use of a Stylus pen, which is sold separately.
The processor chosen for equip the tablet is the Snapdragon 695, and it works together with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, the consumer can expand the memory with a MicroSD card.
The realme Pad X cameras are formed by an 8 MP front sensor with a 105-degree ultrawide lens, while the main rear has 13 MP.
The tablet still has Dolby Atmos-certified stereo sound, is just 7.1 mm thick and weighs 499 grams. Powers the entire set, the 8,340mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
Finally, we have Android 12 running under the realme UI 3.0 for Pad interface.
Initially announced in China, the new realme Pad X can now be found in fluorescent green, navy blue and star grey. See official prices:
- 4GB + 64GB — 1,299 Yuan (~BRL 930)
- 6GB + 128GB — 1,599 Yuan (~R$1,145)
What do you think of the new realme Pad X?