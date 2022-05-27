Report indicates that man who stabbed woman to death in Niterói mall suffers from mental disorder | Rio de Janeiro

“The expert witness, at the time of the act or omission, was entirely incapable of understanding the illicit nature of the fact and was entirely incapable of determining himself in accordance with this understanding”, says the document signed by the forensic psychiatrist, Sandra Greenhalgh.

The trial of the case was suspended in November last year, precisely because the Justice asked for a report to prove whether the murderer had psychiatric problems.

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that the last movement in the process indicates the annexation of the sanity exam report, as had been determined by Judge Nearis dos Santos Carvalho Arce dos Santos.

The doctor also says that Matheus needs to be hospitalized and should be reassessed in three years. “We are facing a person with a mental illness that pre-exists the facts and who needs urgent hospitalization”, argues the lawyer Cláudio Dalledone.

Matheus and Vytoria were classmates in a technical nursing course. According to the police, Matheus bought the knife at the mall minutes before committing the crime.

At the time, the investigation pointed out that, according to the victim’s friends, Matheus “nourished an unrequited love” for Vitórya. He is responsible for femicide.

The boy attacked the young woman in the mall’s food court, where she worked in a coffee shop. The establishment mourned the young woman’s death on social media.