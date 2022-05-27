Rifle manufacturer used in Texas massacre will not participate in pro-gun event – 05/26/2022

Uvalde, United States, May 26, 2022 (AFP) – Daniel Defense, the maker of the assault rifle used in Tuesday’s massacre at a Texas elementary school, said on Thursday that it had canceled its participation in the annual convention. of the main gun lobby group in the United States.

“Daniel Defense will not attend the National Rifle Association meeting [NRA, na sigla em inglês] due to the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where one of our products was used for criminal purposes,” a company spokesperson told AFP.

“We don’t think it’s appropriate to promote our products this week in Texas, during the NRA meeting”, which this year will be held in the city of Houston (south), between Friday and Monday, he added.

In a May 16 tweet posted on its now-locked profile, the weapons maker released a photo of a small boy handling an assault rifle, accompanied by the caption: “Teach a boy to walk the path that must be followed.” , for when he grows up, he will not depart from it”.

Former US President Donald Trump assured, in turn, that he will be present at the NRA event.

In a message published on his social network, Truth Social, Trump rejected “politicians” and “partisan considerations”, highlighting his opposition to his successor, Joe Biden, who, on the other hand, called for fighting “the gun lobby”. “.

The NRA took a stand on Wednesday on the Uvalde massacre, saying it was the action of “a lone and disturbed criminal” and rejecting any responsibility for the attack.

In the United States, sniper attacks are a frequent problem that successive governments have so far failed to eradicate, unable to pass ambitious national laws on the subject, particularly given the power of gun lobbying groups.

bur-wd-vgr/seb/dl/atm/rpr/mvv