Risk Factors Behind Elderly Suicide | Longevity Blog: how to use it

In the United States, May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which prompted the National Council on Aging, created in 1950, to hold an online seminar focused on seniors and specifically on a sensitive issue: suicide. . That’s how I virtually met Jeffrey Shultz, a 63-year-old soft-spoken man with a painful life story. The promising career in the sales sector, which had taken him to executive positions, was shaken by a dramatic event: the suicide of Phil, his youngest son, in 2012.

“I had already slowed down so I could dedicate myself to him, who was suffering from severe depression. After his death, I found myself in post-traumatic stress disorder. Amidst the pain and guilt, I sank into depression, and I knew that those who lose a child are more susceptible to committing suicide,” he said. In 2019, he ended up leaving the company and the situation only got worse, because financial insecurity was added to isolation. “I even had a plan so that my death would appear accidental and my wife would not lose her insurance. Therapy and volunteer work, to prevent others from taking this path, saved me,” he added.

1 of 1 Suicide among the elderly: they are usually isolated, which reduces the chances of being rescued in time — Photo: Engin Akyurt for Pixabay Suicide among the elderly: they are usually isolated, which reduces the chances of being rescued in time — Photo: Engin Akyurt for Pixabay

For Dr Yeates Conwell, professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester, there are five Ds that work as risk factors for suicide in the elderly: depression, disconnectedness (lack of connection, isolation), disease. ), disability and deadly means (access to means to end life). “Older people are more physically fragile and therefore the risk of death increases when they attempt suicide. They are also usually isolated, which reduces the chances of being rescued in time, in addition to being more determined to put together a plan to achieve their goal. That is why interventions must be assertive and prevention is key”, he warned.

Dr Conwell reported that firearms account for 70% of suicides among older Americans and that the problems are often interconnected: “chronic pain prevents a person from working or performing activities, causes isolation and, consequently, leads to depression”. He emphasized the importance of health services performing a routine assessment to detect a depressive state, through screening tests such as the PHQ-9 (patient health questionnaire); GDS (geriatric depression scale); or CES-D (Center for Epidemiological Scale-Depression).

The patient must answer whether he has lost interest in activities that previously gave him pleasure; if you live with a feeling of discouragement and dismay; if you have difficulty sleeping or have been sleeping too much; whether he believes he has let down his family or himself, among other questions. “In this case, it is necessary to take preventive measures to guarantee the safety of the individual, such as the use of medication, psychotherapy and a support network”, highlighted the doctor, who wanted to end his presentation with the story of businessman George Eastman, creator of Kodak : “he killed himself in 1932, aged 77, leaving a note for his friends: ‘my work is done, why wait?’ (‘my work is done, why wait?’). At first glance, it may seem that he was a man determined to dictate the rules of his own life until the end, but it is known that he suffered from very severe pain, probably caused by a spinal stenosis, which is a narrowing that affects the spinal cord. He had no children, had withdrawn from social life, and it is possible that he was depressed.”