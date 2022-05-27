Roller Champions: See Gameplay, Requirements and Free Game Details | sport games

Roller Champions is the newest sports game from Ubisoft, which features a mix of Roller Derby skating with basketball. The game pits teams of three against three players on a circular course as they try to maintain possession of a ball and toss it into a hoop on the sides of the lane to score goals. Roller Champions is now available for free with cross-play and cross-progression for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC via the Ubisoft Store. A Nintendo Switch version is planned, but no date has yet been set. Check out more details about the game below.

Roller Champions is Ubisoft's newest sports game, free on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC — Photo: Reproduction/Ubisoft

The game takes place in the year 2032, when this extreme sport where skaters move at 160 km/h becomes popular. The matches last seven minutes and the objective is to score five goals during that time or be the team that scored the most within the period. To score, the team must have the ball, go around the course and then attempt a shot at the hoop to convert a point. If the team manages to keep possession of the ball for two turns without being interrupted, the shot can be worth three points and if it takes three turns, five points.

When players do not have the ball, it is possible to make strong blows to try to take down opponents, but they can dodge it. Competitors are not required to walk in just one direction: it is possible to turn to either side of the track, either to score goals or to try to intercept opponents. Athletes on defense also have a special jump that allows them to intercept direct shots.

The player’s performance in the match guarantees him fans. The more of them there are, the bigger the arenas and the more crowded the stands will be. There will also be the possibility to customize your skaters and buy a Roller Pass season pass, which guarantees more cosmetic items. Outside the game, there is a hub for social interaction, where you can join your friends, including crossplay. The game also offers cross-progression, which allows you to play on any platform with a single account without losing your progress.