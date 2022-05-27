See InSight’s latest selfie taken by dust from Mars

As reported by Digital Look last week, the InSight spacecraft is close to finishing its work on Mars, and its retirement could take place until December. The main reason for this is the accumulation of dust on your solar panels, which is practically at an irreversible stage.

This week, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) showed the lander completely covered in a thick layer of regolith and Martian dust, in an image that the agency says is likely the last selfie of the mission.

According to information provided by the team responsible for InSight during a press conference held about ten days ago, the lander is operating below one-tenth of its available power of 5,000 watt-hours per Martian day (which is called the sun and is equivalent to to approximately 24h39min).

“When we landed, it was about 40 minutes to an hour, equivalent to the consumption of a conventional electric oven,” said Kathya Zamora Garcia, deputy project manager for InSight at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). “Now InSight can’t produce more than 500 watt hours, allowing us to only work for about 10 minutes at most.”

Before and after images show NASA’s InSight lander shortly after its landing in 2018 (left) and in May of this year, after dust accumulating in the solar arrays cut the lander’s power levels to just one tenth of what they were at the start of the mission. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

InSight module has no supplemental cleaning system

For months, the team has been warning that InSight would likely not make it until the middle of this year. In January, a large regional dust storm covered the lander’s solar panels, which automatically triggered safe mode. This had already happened repeatedly in 2021, generating a buildup of dust and reducing its energy source.

Due to weight and power concerns, the lander does not carry a supplemental system to clean dust, such as motors or brushes. Then, using a hole in the robotic arm, the InSight team reduced the dust a bit on a panel, and gained several energy boosts, but these activities become increasingly difficult as the available energy decreases.

With its likely final selfie accomplished, the lander will move its arm into a “retirement pose,” an inverted V-shape, to get views of the seismometer once it is no longer ordered to move from Earth. This should happen by the end of June.

From then on, the seismometer will work at least intermittently for another period (being switched on and off from time to time), but, according to the team, both it and other instruments should be turned off by August. The “last off” should be triggered by December, putting a definitive end to this historic mission.

His legacy, however, remains. Bruce Banerdt, JPL’s principal investigator, said the science team will remain busy for at least another six months on immediate mission tasks, even after InSight completes its data collection. “We are receiving final data products, such as our final catalog of earthquakes on Mars and our final models of the planet,” he said.

According to Banerdt, the team will send its latest pieces of data to a public archive, where that information will remain available forever, adding to the catalog of data from retired space missions, which can be revisited for future investigations.

