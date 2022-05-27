Severe respiratory syndrome presents an upward trend in 20 capitals

The number of Brazilian capitals with a tendency to increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) reaches 20, according to the Infogripe Bulletin released this Thursday (26) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). The foundation reports that there is a continuous sign of an increase in cases of covid-19 in all regions of the country.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome can be caused by SARS-CoV-2 and has been monitored as a parameter to monitor the covid-19 pandemic in the country since 2020. In the most critical moments of the pandemic, more than 98% of SARS deaths in which there was a positive test for some respiratory virus were caused by covid-19. In today’s bulletin, 48% of these SARS cases and 84% of deaths attributed to viral cases of the syndrome are associated with SARS-CoV-2, if the last four weeks are considered.

According to Fiocruz, the analysis of the last six weeks points to an increasing trend in SARS cases in Aracaju, Belém, Boa Vista, Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Goiânia, Macapá, Maceió, Manaus, Natal, Palmas, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio Branco, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo and Vitória.

Among the federation units, the sign of growth was detected in 18: Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Sergipe and Tocantins.

In children up to 4 years old, the bulletin points out that Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continues to predominate among the causes of SARS. In second place is rhinovirus, followed by Sars-CoV-2 and metapneumovirus.

The research also shows that, in Rio Grande do Sul, there are positive cases for Influenza A (flu) in different age groups in recent weeks, with a sign of possible growth, albeit at a relatively low volume.

In the epidemiological year 2022, 141,808 SARS cases were reported in Brazil, of which 72,092 (50.8%) had a positive laboratory result for some respiratory virus, 50,753 (35.8%) were negative and at least 11,521 (8.1%) awaiting laboratory results. Among those positive for respiratory viruses since January, 81.5% were caused by SARS-CoV-2, 8.1% by respiratory syncytial virus and 5.1% by Influenza A.

