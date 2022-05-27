Sony sets new event for June 2nd

Sony has set a new State of Play for June 2 at 7pm (BRT), and this time, the Japanese giant promises a series of news. At the event, we’ll have updates on various games from outside studios, including PlayStation VR2 works.

The conference will be around 30 minutes long. On the PS Blog, the publisher said the following:

We’ll bring you news from our third-party partners and previews of various games in development for PlayStation VR2. Follow the American PlayStation channel on Twitch or YouTube from 19:00 GMT.

In the last State of Play, the focus of the presentation was Hogwarts Legacy, which is still expected for 2022. If the rumors are right, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II could be one of the titles selected to appear in the showcase.

As Sony’s partner studios will bring updates, who knows that Final Fantasy XVI trailer will not appear. After all, the producer let out important information about the current state of the game.

And God of War Ragnarok? Will it appear in State of Play?

As Sony has scheduled State of Play for updates and announcements from partner studios and to bring you news about PS VR2 games, God of War Ragnarök is unlikely to appear. According to insiders, an event dedicated to the long-awaited sequel is likely to take some time.